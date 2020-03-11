WORLD
Will the US-Taliban Peace Hold?
The US has been at war in Afghanistan for almost 19 years and in that time at least 2,000 American soldiers have been killed, and more than 150 thousand Afghans. But two weeks ago Washington and the Taliban signed an historic peace deal, now US troops are leaving the war-torn nation which could pave the way for talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. But there’s a dispute over who’s leading the country. So, could the political chaos in Afghanistan derail the peace process? Adam Pletts reports.
March 11, 2020
By Zulal Sema
