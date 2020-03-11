March 11, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic threatens to sink cruise industry | Money Talks
The global coronavirus outbreak is threatening to sink the cruise line industry. Passengers around the world have canceled their holidays, others have been stranded or quarantined onboard ships with confirmed infections. And, as Sibel Karkus reports, the industry's biggest players could struggle to stay afloat as the outbreak spreads. #coronavirus #cruiseships #quarantine
