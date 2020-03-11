March 11, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US sees bookstore revival as businesses innovate | Money Talks
Independent bookstores are making a comeback in the age of online shopping and e-readers. In the United States, the number of home-grown retailers has risen by a third in the past year. But booksellers have had to diversify and rethink the shopping experience to entice customers through their doors. Nick Harper reports from Washington. #amazon #bookstores #OnlineShopping
US sees bookstore revival as businesses innovate | Money Talks
Explore