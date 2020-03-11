March 11, 2020
Innovators showcase latest tech accessories in London | Money Talks
Many of us use our smartphones for everything from making payments to tracking our exercise. But soon we could see devices you can wear taking their place. The UK is adopting wearable technology faster than any other country in Europe. Robyn Dwyer went to a trade show to find out about the latest inventions. #WearableTecnology #Innovation #AI
