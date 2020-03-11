March 11, 2020
Coronavirus death toll outside China surpasses 1,100
Outside of China, there are more deaths and cases of infections from Coronavirus in Europe. Now comes a dire warning from the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, saying that up to 70% of her country's population could contract the coronavirus - that's 58 million people. Her remarks came as Italy entered its second day of a national lockdown. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
