Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

To the other big story of the day - Harvey Weinstein has been sent to prison for 23 years. Two weeks after a jury in New York found the former Hollywood producer guilty of rape and a criminal sexual act, his downfall is complete. Once a regular on the A-list celebrity circuit, the 67 year old will serve his time in an upstate New York prison. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports. #weinstein #harveyweinstein #weinsteinsentenced