WHO declare the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic
The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic. As the head of the World Health Organization made the announcement, Tedros Ghebreysesus said he was alarmed by the levels of inaction against the spread and severity of COVID-19. With rising numbers of deaths and infections, it's become clear the social, economic and health impacts of the disease present the world with challenges that require decisive action. Travel restrictions are increasing every day and borders are being tightened. Governments across the world are also introducing measures to diminish the very worst financial effects of the virus. More employees are being asked to work from home, and laws are being debated to introduce measures such as delaying mortgage payments, covering paid sick leave and cutting interest rates. Social gatherings are being curtailed and people are being ordered to self-quarantine. Iolo ap Daffyd reports. #pandemic #coronavirus #coronaviruspandemic
March 11, 2020
