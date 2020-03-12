March 12, 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic: New York takes drastic measures to limit spread of the virus
Meanwhile, New York State is taking drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus. It's created a containment area around a community of New Rochelle, just north of New York City. The region holds the largest cluster of coronavirus cases in the US, and the National Guard has been called in. Joel Labi has the latest.
