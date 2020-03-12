WORLD
1 MIN READ
Time Travels Through Sound | Women Pioneers of Cinema | Syria's Cultural Refuge
In this episode of Showcase; Women Pioneers of Cinema 00:37 Lyndsay Duthie, Head of School for Film at UCA 03:01 A Picasso for Everyone 08:18 Syria's Cultural Refuge 10:10 Shortcuts 13:48 Time Travels Through Sound 15:15 Dennis Aydemir, Director and Producer 15:48 The Future of Fungi 22:32 #Women #Picasso #Syria
Time Travels Through Sound | Women Pioneers of Cinema | Syria's Cultural Refuge
March 12, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us