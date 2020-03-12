Time Travels Through Sound | Women Pioneers of Cinema | Syria's Cultural Refuge

In this episode of Showcase; Women Pioneers of Cinema 00:37 Lyndsay Duthie, Head of School for Film at UCA 03:01 A Picasso for Everyone 08:18 Syria's Cultural Refuge 10:10 Shortcuts 13:48 Time Travels Through Sound 15:15 Dennis Aydemir, Director and Producer 15:48 The Future of Fungi 22:32 #Women #Picasso #Syria