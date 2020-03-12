Women Pioneers of Cinema

Alice Guy-Blache, Ida Lupino, Gale Anne Hurd are some of the most important figures in the history of film. In honour of International Women's Day, we bring you the story of how these women introduced innovative film techniques when cinema was in its infancy and how later helped in establishing gender equality within the industry. Lyndsay Duthie, Head of School for Film at UCA 02:04 #Women #Cinema #GenderEquality