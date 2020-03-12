Refugee Crisis: Greek border police fire tear gas at migrants

The European Union says it will investigate the violence against refugees at the Greek border, where Greek police have used weapons to chase away migrants and asylum seekers. The EU also expects Greece to investigate its own border authorities, and Turkey's foreign minister has summoned the Greek ambassador over his country's conduct in the crisis. TRT World has been on the ground, and witnessed several standoffs between Greek border guards and refugees. Aksel Zaimovic has more.