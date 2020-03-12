Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison | Money Talks

Harvey Weinstein has been sent to prison for 23 years. Two weeks after a jury in New York found the former Hollywood producer guilty of rape and a criminal sexual act, his downfall is complete. Once a regular on the A-list celebrity circuit, the 67-year-old will serve his time in an upstate New York prison. #HarveyWeinstein #SexualAssault #Rape