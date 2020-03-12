Shoemaker uses chicken feet to craft eco-friendly shoes | Money Talks

For many people, chicken is meant for the dinner plate, but an entrepreneur in Indonesia has worked out it's comfy too. The young businessman is turning the skin from chicken feet into shoes. And as Sarah Morice reports, it appears to be an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional shoe leather. #Shoemaker #ChickenFeet #EnvironmentallyFriendly