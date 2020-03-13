March 13, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: California's shelters, homeless people are at high risk
California has declared a state of emergency as the number of coronavirus cases rises. All public gatherings have been cancelled, and there are growing fears the outbreak can't be contained. As Duncan McKenzie-McHarg reports, homeless people are among the most at risk. #CoronavirusPandemic #HomelessPeople #Shelters
