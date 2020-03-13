March 13, 2020
CDC director grilled on coronavirus testing costs for Americans
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, has committed to making testing for the new coronavirus free to Americans, irrespective of their health insurance. This came after he was repeatedly questioned at a congressional hearing by Congresswoman Katie Porter on the affordability of coronavirus testing. #CDC # Robert Redfield #CovidTesting
