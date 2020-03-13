Activist protests government's inaction on climate crisis | Money Talks

Youth activists around the world have been protesting weekly, urging governments to do more to tackle the climate crisis. 23-year-old Ugandan - Vanessa Nakate - is taking the lead in her country, raising awareness among young people. Solomon Serwanjja reports from Kampala #ClimateCrisis #Vanessa Nakate #GretaThunberg