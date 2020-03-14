March 14, 2020
Refugee Crisis: Migrants brave bullets, cold weather and harsh Greek forces
Thousands of refugees and migrants are still stuck at the Greek border following Ankara's decision to open its gates to Europe. Greek security forces have used weapons to push back the crowd, leaving dozens injured. Aksel Zaimovic reports from a local hospital near the border. #RefugeeCrisis #GreeceTurkeyBorder #Violence
