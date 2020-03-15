France Local Elections: Candidates concerned coronavirus will scare off voters

On Sunday, half a million seats will be up for grabs in French local elections, and the second round will follow a week later. There is concern that a third of voters won't turn out, fearing Coronavirus. There is also increasing opposition to President Macron's austerity policies. And the battle to be Mayor of Paris, is the one with national significance will be closely watched. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #FranceElections #Coronavirus #ParisElections