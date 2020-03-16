March 16, 2020
Turkey, Germany, France, UK leaders to hold video conference on refugee crisis
The leaders of Turkey, Germany, France and the UK will meet via video conference to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis. The meeting, which will be held tomorrow, was initially planned for Istanbul, but was changed to video over coronavirus fears. TRT World's Rumeysa Karabulut has more. #SyrianWar #SyriaSummit #RefugeeCrisis
