Understanding Coronavirus

The coronavirus is a deadly pathogen that is blanketing the four corners of the globe. Can the disease still be contained? How soon can we expect a vaccine? And why is 'social distancing' effective? On the show we are joined by a team of experts to unpack what we know, how the COVID-19 spreads and even what it feels like to have it. Guests: Dr Salvatore Pardo Chair of Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Elizabeth Schneider Coronavirus Survivor Andrew Easton Professor of Virology at the University of Warwick