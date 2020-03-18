Analysts warn most airlines could go bankrupt by end of May | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has brought global air traffic to a near standstill. Airlines are struggling to fill seats as governments across the world issue travel warnings or complete bans in an attempt slow the spread of COVID-19. Cancellations are outweighing forward- bookings, meaning many carriers are now at risk of going bust unless governments take action. For more on the headwinds facing airlines, aviation analyst Terry Tozer spoke to us now from Rye in the UK. #Aviation #TravelBans #COVID19