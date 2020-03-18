March 18, 2020
New York high street working to draw in more customers | Money Talks
As more consumers turn to online shopping, retailers on New York's Fifth Avenue are staging a bricks and mortar fightback. In the face of reduced foot traffic and high rents, the famous shopping destination is hoping to revamp its image. Katie Gregory looks at how big name brands are uniting to promote the Avenue and hopefully boost sales. #NewYork #FifthAvenue #Shopping
