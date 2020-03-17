Coronavirus Pandemic: Travel industry braces for worst year on record

Major airlines are grounding their fleets and pleading with governments for billions of dollars worth of bailouts - as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down global travel. Industry analysts say the impact could bankrupt some carriers in a matter of months... and have devastating knock-on effects for the services sector. Melinda Nucifora has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #CoronavirusPandemic #Airlines #GlobalTourism