WORLD
1 MIN READ
BIRTH STRIKE: Can going childless help the Planet?
The concept of genetically-modified children might sound unacceptable to some - but it could make a crucial difference to parents at risk of passing on life threatening conditions. ‘Designer babies’ might not be as far away as we think. Guests: Talia Woodin BirthStriker Diana Coole Professor Emerita, Political and Social Theory [Birkbeck University of London] Dave Gardner Executive Director, World Population Balance Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BirthStrike #Climate #Overpopulation
BIRTH STRIKE: Can going childless help the Planet?
March 22, 2020
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us