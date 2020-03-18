Interview: Nuri Şahin on coronavirus affecting sports

We already know that this summer's European Championship has pushed back to 2021, so the domestic leagues can get back on track and finish the season. But right now, it looks like we'll have to wait for a while for some actual game time. So what's happening with players in the meantime? We spoke to Werder Bremen midfielder Nuri Sahin to get his insight on how this pandemic is affecting sport.