WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Can Coronavirus Isolation Affect Mental Health?
Millions of people are being forced to isolate themselves as the world takes on the coronavirus. Schools and offices have been shut down and major sporting and music events postponed. But is this just the beginning? One report from Imperial College in London said the pandemic could go on for 18 months, making long-term isolation a very real possibility. So, how can isolation affect our mental health? Guests: Roy Lilley Former NHS Trust Chairman Dan Parnell Senior Lecturer in Sports Business at the University of Liverpool Samuel Veissiere Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at McGill University
How Can Coronavirus Isolation Affect Mental Health?
March 19, 2020
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us