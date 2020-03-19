How Can Coronavirus Isolation Affect Mental Health?

Millions of people are being forced to isolate themselves as the world takes on the coronavirus. Schools and offices have been shut down and major sporting and music events postponed. But is this just the beginning? One report from Imperial College in London said the pandemic could go on for 18 months, making long-term isolation a very real possibility. So, how can isolation affect our mental health? Guests: Roy Lilley Former NHS Trust Chairman Dan Parnell Senior Lecturer in Sports Business at the University of Liverpool Samuel Veissiere Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at McGill University