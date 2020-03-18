BIZTECH
Turkish President Erdogan announces $15.4B stimulus package | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled a 15-and- a-half billion- dollar stimulus package to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes more than 300-million dollars in cash handouts for the most vulnerable households and a rise in pensions. There's plenty of relief on the cards for companies as well. They'll be able to delay loan repayments to banks by up to three months.. and tax and social security payments have also been deferred for the retail, steel, automotive and other sectors. The measures have been announced less than a day after the country reported its first death from the coronavirus. Alican Ayanlar has the details. For more, we spoke to our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins who is in Ankara. #Retail #Turkey #Coronavirus
March 18, 2020
