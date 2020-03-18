BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Government increases 2021 spending by 2.3% to $425B | Money Talks
Germany has announced the main points for its 2021 budget and financial planning until 2024.. but the plan doesn't include the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has killed at least 27 people and infecting more than 10,000. Berlin has increased its spending by two-point-three percent to 425 billion dollars next year . That includes 47 billion dollars set aside for investments, mainly in transport, broadband expansion and defence. The government also agreed to abolish a solidarity tax for nearly everyone. For more on Germany's budget and its fight against the coronavirus, our business producer Sibel Karkus joins me now. #Coronavirus #Germany #SolidarityTax
Government increases 2021 spending by 2.3% to $425B | Money Talks
March 18, 2020
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us