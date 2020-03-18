Government increases 2021 spending by 2.3% to $425B | Money Talks

Germany has announced the main points for its 2021 budget and financial planning until 2024.. but the plan doesn't include the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has killed at least 27 people and infecting more than 10,000. Berlin has increased its spending by two-point-three percent to 425 billion dollars next year . That includes 47 billion dollars set aside for investments, mainly in transport, broadband expansion and defence. The government also agreed to abolish a solidarity tax for nearly everyone. For more on Germany's budget and its fight against the coronavirus, our business producer Sibel Karkus joins me now. #Coronavirus #Germany #SolidarityTax