Trump proposes cash handouts for millions of Americans | Money Talks

In the United States, President Donald Trump is pushing Congress to sign-off on a one-trillion- dollar stimulus package aimed at averting an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. As the death toll and number of cases rises, the impact of the pandemic is being felt by millions of Americans. In order to help those facing hardship, the Trump administration is proposing cash handouts to Americans as well as support for industry. Sally Ayhan reports. For more on this, Santosh Rao joins us from Princeton, New Jersey. He's the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Trump #Coronavirus #Stimulus