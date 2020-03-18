March 18, 2020
Disneyland closed to curb coronavirus spread in California | Money Talks
In California, the government has ordered the shutdown of many businesses to avoid groups of people gathering. It comes after many of the state's major attractions have closed. And the impact is expected to be far reaching, as Duncan McKenzie-McHarg reports from Anaheim in California. #Disneyland #Coronavirus #Businesses
