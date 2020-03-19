The chilling study that changed the coronavirus plan in the UK and US

A team at Imperial College London plugged the coronavirus infection and death rates from China, South Korea and Italy into an epidemic modelling software and ran a simulation. Dr Salman Waqar sums up the chilling results, which convinced the UK and US governments to impose stricter measures against the coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #pandemic #coronavirus #study