March 19, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases
Although there were no fresh coronavirus cases detected in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, in other parts of Asia, a turnaround still seems a long way off. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronaviruschina #hubei #coronavirus
China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases
Explore