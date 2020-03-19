WORLD
Coronavirus warning! America’s “best boss” Dan Price on why he’s staying home! #stayathome
Today we’re going to be looking at lockdowns around Europe and the United States and asking an epidemiologist “which country’s got it right? We’ll also be hearing from white-collar criminal defence attorney, Vinoo Varghese, from his office on Wall Street, who says with the lockdown, it’s a good time to be a criminal. We’ll then head over to Seattle where CEO Dan Price and all his employees have been working remotely for a month now (they don’t call him the best boss in America for nothing!) And, if you’re working from home, we have some advice on how to stop people bothering you. #stayathome #Covid-19
March 19, 2020
