Coronavirus warning! America’s “best boss” Dan Price on why he’s staying home! #stayathome

Today we’re going to be looking at lockdowns around Europe and the United States and asking an epidemiologist “which country’s got it right? We’ll also be hearing from white-collar criminal defence attorney, Vinoo Varghese, from his office on Wall Street, who says with the lockdown, it’s a good time to be a criminal. We’ll then head over to Seattle where CEO Dan Price and all his employees have been working remotely for a month now (they don’t call him the best boss in America for nothing!) And, if you’re working from home, we have some advice on how to stop people bothering you. #stayathome #Covid-19