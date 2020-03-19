BIZTECH
ECB to spend $1.2T on debt to stem coronavirus rout | Money Talks
Global stock markets have regained some of their recent losses after Europe's central banks swung into action to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The European Central Bank has unveiled an emergency lifeline to save the eurozone economy.. while the Bank of England has announced another surprise interest rate cut. As part of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, the ECB has pledged to buy hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of public and private debt for the rest of the year. For more on this Ulrich Leuchtmann joined us from Frakfurt in Germany. He's the Head of FX Research at Commerzbank. #ECB #Coronavirus #StimulusPackage
March 19, 2020
