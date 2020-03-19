WORLD
Coronavirus Pandemic: Italy passes China with highest death toll from COVID-19
More people in Italy have now died from the virus than in China, where COVID-19 was first detected. In the past 24 hours, Italy has recorded nearly 430 deaths and over 5,300 new cases. Its total death toll is more than 3,400. The worst affected region is Lombardy in the north, where a visiting Chinese medical delegation has expressed its surprise at how lax Italy's lockdown has been. The other badly hit European country is Spain, which in the space of a day has registered more than 2,500 new infections. Our corresondent Sarah Morice reports on the situation across Europe. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Italy #pandemic #ItalyPandemic
March 19, 2020
