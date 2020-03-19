BIZTECH
Food company sells healthy meals from vending machines | Money Talks
They're a quick and easy way to get a snack on the go, but vending machines are traditionally known for being bad for your waistline and health. But now there's an increasing number of companies trying to flip the script, and show that you don't have to derail your diet for the sake of convenience. Jade Barker has more from New York. #FarmersFridge #VendingMachines #HealthyDiet
March 19, 2020
