WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuelan migrants suffer as Bogota closes its border
Spikes in the number of coronavirus cases have led to many countries in Latin America and the Carribean to close borders, as the region struggles to control the pandemic. Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Haiti are just a few of the nations in the continentwide quarantine. Colombia has also shut all of its land borders until the end of May. The move will be particularily tough on thousands of migrants from neighboring Venezuela, who were heading into Colombia regularly for food and medicine. Manuel Rueda reports from the border city of Cucuta. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #venezuelamigrants #venezuelacoronavirus #bogota
Venezuelan migrants suffer as Bogota closes its border
March 20, 2020
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us