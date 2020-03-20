Trump doubles down on calling coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

US President Trump doubled down on calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" during a briefing in the White House, where journalists asked him about the potential implications of the term for Asian Americans. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Trump #coronavirus #ChineseVirus