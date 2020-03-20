WORLD
1 MIN READ
Coronavirus Pandemic: What’s Next?
Thousands of flights across the world have been canceled and entire towns, cities and one country are under lock down. Global stock markets have plunged and healthcare systems are being pushed to the brink. The coronavirus that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread to nearly 120 countries, infecting more than 130,000 people. By the second week of March, the global death toll passed 5,000 people and Turkey now sees its first confirmed case. So, what’s next amidst the coronavirus outbreak? Guests: Taha Arvas Financial Columnist at Daily Sabah Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Irshad Ali Shaikh Health Security Lead at WHO Turkey
Coronavirus Pandemic: What’s Next?
March 20, 2020
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us