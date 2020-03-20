Religious sights in Jerusalem affected by outbreak

As Israel introduced tough new measures to contain the deadly coronavirus, religious sites have also been affected. The strict precautions have seen a significant decrease in visitors to mosques, churches and the Western Wall. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.