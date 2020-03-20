Turkish President Erdogan announces $15.4B stimulus package | Money Talks

This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a 15-and- a-half billion- dollar stimulus package to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It includes more than 300-million dollars in cash handouts for the most vulnerable households and a rise in pensions. There's plenty of relief on the cards for companies as well.. and tax and social security payments have also been deferred for the retail, steel, automotive and other sectors. Alican Ayanlar has the details. #Turkey #Coronavirus #EconomicMeasures