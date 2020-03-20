US and Mexico agree to close border, restrict travel

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their 3,000 kilometre border. From Mexico City, Valeria Leon reports on the potential affect the measure will have on the spread of the virus and the economy in what is Latin America's second most populous country.