March 21, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish people sing songs about the coronavirus
As the coronavirus keeps the world on edge, some Turkish people are creating songs to boost morale. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Turkey #TurkishMusic
Turkish people sing songs about the coronavirus
Explore