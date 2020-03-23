Death toll and number of cases continue to rise in Europe

Across Europe, infections and fatalities from COVID-19 are rising rapidly, despite lockdowns and strict regulations on public movement. In the UK, the government says it's asked 1.5 million vulnerable people to stay home for 3 months to prevent them getting infected. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on how the pandemic is affecting some of the countries in the EU.