CLIMATE REFUGEES

From Europe to South East Asia to Central America - the mass movement of refugees and migrants is a story of human tragedy and political crisis. But thanks to climate change - there could be much worse to come. Guests: Ayesha Siddiqi Lecturer in Human Geography Erol Yayboke Development Expert Alexandra Stiglmayer European Stability Initiative Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekend at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ClimateRefugees #Climate #Refugees #Climatechange #Globalwarming #Migrant