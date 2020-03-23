BIZTECH
World powers bolster stimulus packages to aid economies | Money Talks
The US Federal Reserve is launching a massive bailout to rescue the economy from 'severe disruptions' caused by the coronavirus outbreak. It's aimed at ensuring people and businesses are not driven into bankruptcy because of extended closures across the country. Meanwhile, Germany has pulled out further measures against the economic impact of the outbreak. Berlin, which expects its economy to shrink more than five percent this year, has boosted the total amount of its economic aid package to more than 800 billion dollars. For more on this, Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis, joined us from London. #StimulusPackage #Coronavirus #GlobalEconomy
March 23, 2020
