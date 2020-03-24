BIZTECH
Chinese authorities lift travel ban on Hubei province | Money Talks
Known as the initial epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, China’s Hubei province had been on lockdown for the last two months. But as the pandemic starts to ease in the region, health authorities have announced residents will be allowed to travel within and outside the province starting Wednesday. Even as normality slowly returns, the Chinese government is staying cautious over the threat of transmissions. Laila Humairah has more. #China #Covid19 #Hubeiprovince
March 24, 2020
