US lawmakers divided over $2T stimulus package | Money Talks
Global markets have rebounded after the US Federal Reserve promised unlimited stimulus to help shield the world's biggest economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. One third of all Americans are now either in voluntary isolation or under lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19. But the closures are taking a toll on people's earnings.. and the government wants to help with a $2 trillion stimulus package. But lawmakers have been split over how this money should be spent. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Mickey Levy joined us from New York. He's chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets. #StimulusPackage #Coronavirus #GlobalMarkets
March 24, 2020
