Coronavirus Pandemic: Italy records 743 virus deaths, breaking a 2-day trend

Italy continues to suffer like no other nation. While the number of daily infections is dropping, the number of deaths is frighteningly consistent. Over the past 24 hours, Italy has recorded almost 750 deaths. In total, it's lost almost 7,000 citizens to COVID-19. Almost 500 people have died in Spain in the space of a day. The UK is currently in its first day of lockdown as the government appeals for 250 thousand volunteers to assist the health service. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.