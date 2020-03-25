Trump: Government working to reopen economy by Easter

The US President Donald Trump says he expects the US to be “open and raring to go” by Easter Sunday, which is only three weeks away. Health experts say the coronavirus pandemic requires restrictions to remain in place for the foreseeable future. But, Trump believes a protracted shutdown will ultimately do more harm than good. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #uscoronavirus #useconomy #easter